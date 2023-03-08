Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 555 ($6.67) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RMV. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 705 ($8.48) to GBX 660 ($7.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 585.40 ($7.04).

Rightmove Stock Performance

RMV opened at GBX 564.60 ($6.79) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2,566.36, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Rightmove has a twelve month low of GBX 437.80 ($5.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 679.60 ($8.17). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 564.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 549.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

