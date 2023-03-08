Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,638 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.42. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $56.76.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 1127.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.43) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.76.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

