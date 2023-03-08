Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.13, but opened at $15.93. Rivian Automotive shares last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 14,304,401 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.76.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 44.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,532,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,763 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 46.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483,566 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20,951.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,359,628 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $117,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,650.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,862,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $192,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,857 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.83.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1127.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

