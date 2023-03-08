Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 21.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 43,719 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Roku by 18.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 23.6% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,518,000. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Roku from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.12.
Roku Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average of $56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $139.58.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Roku
Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.
