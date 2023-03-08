Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Insider Jonathan Davis Sells 13,401 Shares

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Davis sold 13,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 328 ($3.94), for a total transaction of £43,955.28 ($52,856.28).

Jonathan Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Jonathan Davis bought 46 shares of Rotork stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 327 ($3.93) per share, for a total transaction of £150.42 ($180.88).

On Tuesday, January 10th, Jonathan Davis bought 46 shares of Rotork stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 327 ($3.93) per share, for a total transaction of £150.42 ($180.88).

On Monday, December 12th, Jonathan Davis bought 49 shares of Rotork stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 306 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($180.30).

Shares of ROR opened at GBX 321.20 ($3.86) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 325.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 287.68. Rotork plc has a 12-month low of GBX 225.20 ($2.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 342.80 ($4.12). The stock has a market cap of £2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3,568.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a GBX 4.30 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.40. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

ROR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.21) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rotork to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.09) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 330 ($3.97) to GBX 345 ($4.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.21) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 352.50 ($4.24).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

