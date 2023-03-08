Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Position Increased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $689,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 0.2 %

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $62.20.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $552,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,059.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $552,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,059.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 5,365 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $329,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

