Saietta Group (LON:SED) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Saietta Group plc (LON:SED – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 285 to GBX 120. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Saietta Group traded as low as GBX 24.50 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 28.30 ($0.34), with a volume of 13749202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.42).

Saietta Group Stock Down 30.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £25.22 million and a PE ratio of -153.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 5.69.

Saietta Group Company Profile

Saietta Group plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells light duty and heavy duty electric drive systems for electric vehicles. It offers engineering services, including market research and product definition, CAE and simulation, e-motor electrical and mechanical integration, prototype build, and vehicle testing services.

