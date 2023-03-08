SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €120.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €120.00 ($127.66) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($126.60) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($95.74) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €130.00 ($138.30) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($132.98) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($117.02) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €110.78 ($117.85) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €106.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €98.29. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €79.58 ($84.66) and a fifty-two week high of €112.74 ($119.94).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

