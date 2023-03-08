Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,203,000 after purchasing an additional 58,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 483,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Saul Centers Price Performance

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.14. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $56.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Saul Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Saul Centers from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Saul Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.