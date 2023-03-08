Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) Insider Isabel Liu Purchases 2,380 Shares of Stock

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Rating) insider Isabel Liu purchased 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £6,426 ($7,727.27).

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Price Performance

Schroder Oriental Income Fund stock opened at GBX 268.50 ($3.23) on Wednesday. Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 230 ($2.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 282 ($3.39). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 270.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 258.20. The company has a market cap of £693.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,835.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s payout ratio is 17,142.86%.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Company Profile

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

