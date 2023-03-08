SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $65.71, but opened at $70.64. SEA shares last traded at $76.92, with a volume of 14,406,957 shares.

The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $1.47. SEA had a negative return on equity of 41.82% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth $237,386,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in SEA by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,254,410 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,053,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,349 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 199.8% during the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,357,245 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $291,325,000 after buying an additional 2,903,945 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 243.8% during the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,204,708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $214,267,000 after buying an additional 2,272,519 shares during the period. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $105,181,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

