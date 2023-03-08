Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report released on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bankshares cut Secure Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$9.25.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of SES opened at C$6.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.03. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$5.02 and a 1 year high of C$8.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Secure Energy Services Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Secure Energy Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. This is an increase from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

In other news, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$118,107.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 464,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,087,202.90. In related news, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$118,107.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 464,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,087,202.90. Also, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$26,273.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 367,897 shares in the company, valued at C$2,446,441.47. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Featured Articles

