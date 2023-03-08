Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,283 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $12,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 125.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $36,127.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

ST stock opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $57.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

