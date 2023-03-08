Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sensus Healthcare were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 150,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 124,863 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,489,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 116,409 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 2,200.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 67,458 shares during the period. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRTS. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of SRTS opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $97.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.67. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

