Shengfeng Development Ltd. (SFWL) Plans to Raise $14 Million in March 16th IPO

Shengfeng Development Ltd. (SFWL) plans to raise $14 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, March 16th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 3,000,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Shengfeng Development Ltd. generated $348.9 million in revenue and $7.4 million in net income. The company has a market cap of $146.5 million.

Univest Securities served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Shengfeng Development Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Note: From the prospectus – Shengfeng Development Limited is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands exempted company. This is an IPO of the Class A ordinary shares of the offshore holding company in the Cayman Islands. ItsÂ operations are conducted through its subsidiary in China, the VIE, and the VIEâ€™s subsidiaries. You are not investing in Shengfeng Logistics, the VIE, or the VIEâ€™s subsidiaries. The VIE is one of the leading contract logistics service providers in China. Since the establishment of the VIE in 2001, our mission has been to provide logistics solutions to companies in need of storage and delivery assistance in China. Through our experienced management team, we apply our well-established management system and operation procedures to assist companies in China to increase efficiency and improve their own management systems with respect to transportation, warehousing and time management. We aim to provide our clients with superior and customized services. Our business slogan is â€śWhen you entrust us with your goods, we cherish them as our own.â€ť Contract logistics is a comprehensive process that merges traditional logistics with supply chain management. Contract logistics companies outsource resource management tasks to third-party companies and handle activities such as planning and designing supply chains, designing facilities, processing orders, collecting payments, managing inventories, and providing client services.Â The contract logistics industry in China has been expanding in recent years. According to Frost & Sullivan, since 2019, the market size of the contract logistics industry has reached RMB1,154.9 billion and is expected to reach RMB1,709.9 billion by 2024. We are a China-based, business-to-business, or â€śB2B,â€ť independent contract logistics company with consolidated revenue of approximately $346.7 million and $287.5 million for the fiscal years ended Dec. 31, 2021, and 2020, respectively. Based on the report provided by Frost & Sullivan, in 2020 and 2019, the VIE ranked top 50 among all B2B independent contract logistics companies in China. Our integrated logistics solution services are comprised of three segments: (1) B2B freight transportation; (2) cloud storage; and (3) value-added services. Since 2001, we, through the VIE and the VIEâ€™s subsidiaries, have developed extensive and reliable transportation networks in China, covering 341 cities in over 31 provinces as of Dec. 31, 2021. In addition, we, through the VIE and the VIEâ€™s subsidiaries, have provided services to over 4,000 manufacturers and trading companies in China, including companies such as CATL Battery, Bright Dairy, SF Express, Schneider Electric, and Xiaomi. **Note: Revenue and net income figures are for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2022. (Note: Shengfeng Development Ltd. cut the size of its IPO to 3.0 million shares – down from 5.0 million shares – at a price range of $4.00 to $5.00 – to raise $13.5 million, according to an F-1/A filing dated Feb. 17, 2023. The new terms represent a 46 percent reduction in the IPO’s size. Shengfeng Development Ltd. also updated its financial statements through June 30, 2022, in its F-1/A filing on Feb. 17, 2023.)Â (Background on previous filings: Shengfeng Development Ltd. cut the size of its IPO to 5.0 million shares – down from 8.0 million shares initially – and set the assumed IPO price at $5.00 – the top of its previous $4.00-to-$5.00 range – to raise $25.0 million (down from $36.0 million initially) in an F-1/A filing dated Jan. 25, 2023. Shengfeng Development also disclosed its proposed symbol – SFWL – for its NASDAQ listing in its F-1/A filing on Jan. 25, 2023. Shengfeng Development Ltd. filed its F-1 on Sept. 9, 2022, taking the unusual step of setting terms for its IPO at the same time – 8.0 million Class A ordinary shares at $4.00 to $5.00 to raise $36.0 million. This is a NASDAQ listing.)Â “.

Shengfeng Development Ltd. was founded in 2001 and has 1543 employees. The company is located at Shengfeng Building, No. 478 Fuxin East Road Jinâ€™an District, Fuzhou City Fujian Province, Peopleâ€™s Republic of China, 350001 and can be reached via phone at +86-591-83619860 or on the web at http://sfwl.com.cn/.

