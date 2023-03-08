Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 796.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 159,531 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 277.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 137,393 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 131,468.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 115,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 115,692 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 105.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 105,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,545,000 after buying an additional 97,942 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shoe Carnival Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of SCVL stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.57. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.43.
Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement
Shoe Carnival Company Profile
Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shoe Carnival (SCVL)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.