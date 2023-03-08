Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 796.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 159,531 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 277.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 137,393 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 131,468.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 115,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 115,692 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 105.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 105,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,545,000 after buying an additional 97,942 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.57. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

