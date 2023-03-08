Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.04) target price on the stock. Shore Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 103.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.80) price target on shares of Griffin Mining in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Griffin Mining alerts:

Griffin Mining Stock Performance

LON GFM opened at GBX 83.40 ($1.00) on Monday. Griffin Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 64 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 121 ($1.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of £154.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,048.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 84.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 80.02.

Griffin Mining Company Profile

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.