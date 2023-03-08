Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF)

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

LON MACF opened at GBX 108 ($1.30) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 106.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 102.72. Macfarlane Group has a 12 month low of GBX 85.20 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 133.50 ($1.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £171.01 million, a PE ratio of 1,080.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23.

About Macfarlane Group

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

