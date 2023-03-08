Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF)

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
LON MACF opened at GBX 108 ($1.30) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 106.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 102.72. Macfarlane Group has a 12 month low of GBX 85.20 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 133.50 ($1.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £171.01 million, a PE ratio of 1,080.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23.
About Macfarlane Group
