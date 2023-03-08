Short Interest in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Increases By 5.6%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,860,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 7,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 717,074 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,810,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,555,000 after buying an additional 401,949 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Helix Energy Solutions Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 16.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

