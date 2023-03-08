Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $165.32 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,196,254 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 822,437 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 11.2% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $165,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,282,448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,876,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350,006 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 64,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 63,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,879,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Apple by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 461,474 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,762,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.94.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $151.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

