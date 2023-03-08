SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Trading Down 4.7% Following Insider Selling

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.7% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $33.19 and last traded at $33.24. 506,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,373,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.87.

Specifically, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Scotiabank cut SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SL Green Realty to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.2708 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -218.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $15,655,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $2,359,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.