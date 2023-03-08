Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Sleep Country Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Sleep Country Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZZZ. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday.

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

Shares of ZZZ opened at C$25.04 on Tuesday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of C$19.66 and a 1-year high of C$31.28. The stock has a market cap of C$896.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.01). Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of C$243.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.35 million.

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

