Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Position Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,385 shares in the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $84.18 on Wednesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $68.11 and a one year high of $115.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.79 and a 200-day moving average of $93.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

