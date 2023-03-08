Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 29,248 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,438 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $93.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The stock has a market cap of $958.63 billion, a PE ratio of -349.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

