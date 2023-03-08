Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 517.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

NYSE:SCCO opened at $72.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.42. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Further Reading

