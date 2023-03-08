SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Stake Lessened by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000.

XAR stock opened at $119.95 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $91.37 and a 12-month high of $127.90. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.64.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

