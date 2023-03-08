Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Gary Bullard Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) insider Gary Bullard purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £27,600 ($33,189.03).

Spirent Communications Stock Down 14.5 %

SPT opened at GBX 180.50 ($2.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 237.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 255.75. Spirent Communications plc has a 52 week low of GBX 175.50 ($2.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 294 ($3.54). The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,388.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Spirent Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,615.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Spirent Communications

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Spirent Communications to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 310 ($3.73) to GBX 280 ($3.37) in a report on Friday, January 20th.

(Get Rating)

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.