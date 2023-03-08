Sportradar Group (SRAD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sportradar Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $5,492,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,785,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after purchasing an additional 830,887 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 42,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.



