SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $99.00 to $105.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.39, but opened at $31.73. SpringWorks Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.58, with a volume of 65,823 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush set a $45.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $26,598.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,293. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $98,720,000. State Street Corp grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,753,000 after buying an additional 2,293,359 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,412,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,484,000 after buying an additional 1,365,831 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 64.8% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,421,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,617,000 after buying an additional 1,345,636 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 540.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 975,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after buying an additional 823,439 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.18). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.15) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

