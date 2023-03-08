SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Jonathan Davies Acquires 48 Shares

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Davies bought 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 259 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £124.32 ($149.49).

Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Jonathan Davies purchased 46 shares of SSP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £124.20 ($149.35).

On Friday, January 6th, Jonathan Davies purchased 52 shares of SSP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 241 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £125.32 ($150.70).

Shares of SSP Group stock opened at GBX 267.80 ($3.22) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -26,780.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.69. SSP Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 181.45 ($2.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 283.80 ($3.41). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 256.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 227.94.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSPG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.61) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.49) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.49) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 303.57 ($3.65).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

