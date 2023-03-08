SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Jonathan Davies Acquires 48 Shares

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Davies bought 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 259 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £124.32 ($149.49).
Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 6th, Jonathan Davies purchased 46 shares of SSP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £124.20 ($149.35).
- On Friday, January 6th, Jonathan Davies purchased 52 shares of SSP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 241 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £125.32 ($150.70).
SSP Group Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of SSP Group stock opened at GBX 267.80 ($3.22) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -26,780.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.69. SSP Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 181.45 ($2.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 283.80 ($3.41). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 256.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 227.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About SSP Group
SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.