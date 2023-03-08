StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $104.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.91. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $105.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $654.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.40 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 0.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other StoneX Group news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $26,600.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,499.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other StoneX Group news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $26,600.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,499.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $305,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,387,778.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,987 shares of company stock worth $694,382. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

