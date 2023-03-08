Structure Therapeutics Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on March 15th (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Structure Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 15th. Structure Therapeutics had issued 10,740,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 3rd. The total size of the offering was $161,100,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GPCR opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. Structure Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.