Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 373,509 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,950 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 143.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SUPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.01. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $42.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.20.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.30). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.
Further Reading
