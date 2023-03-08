Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 373,509 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,950 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 143.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

SUPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 4,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $192,653.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 4,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $192,653.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at $65,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 13,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $569,020.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,814,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,264. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.01. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $42.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.20.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.30). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

