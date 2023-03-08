TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Stock Position Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,058,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 235,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $8,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 7.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,762,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,221,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,337,000 after buying an additional 13,097,003 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,367,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,071,000 after acquiring an additional 70,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,839,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,637 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 5.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,389,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,491,000 after acquiring an additional 957,874 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTI stock opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.96 and a beta of 1.75. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTI shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

