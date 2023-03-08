Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Holdings Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,569 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,585,000. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,820,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,134,000 after acquiring an additional 295,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Shares of TECK opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $46.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.74%.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

