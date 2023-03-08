The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,263 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $12,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Brink’s by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,391,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,591,000 after acquiring an additional 966,164 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brink’s by 349.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 348,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,466,000 after acquiring an additional 271,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brink’s by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,918,000 after acquiring an additional 193,145 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,717,000 after purchasing an additional 69,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 61,443 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BCO opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $70.05.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 69.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

