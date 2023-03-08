The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $30.78 and last traded at $30.78, with a volume of 47156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.

Specifically, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and sold 406,897 shares worth $30,376,669. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average is $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.12.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 438,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 50.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,301,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,898,000 after buying an additional 435,517 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70.6% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 51,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 21,358 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,858,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 108.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,211,000 after buying an additional 231,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

