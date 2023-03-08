The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,286,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245,362 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Manitowoc worth $17,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Manitowoc from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Manitowoc Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MTW opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $683.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.36 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manitowoc

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.