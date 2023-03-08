The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,050 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,827,000 after acquiring an additional 95,428 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after buying an additional 72,641 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,588,000 after buying an additional 281,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,568,000 after buying an additional 69,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,621,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after buying an additional 902,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Manitowoc from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

Manitowoc Price Performance

NYSE:MTW opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $683.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.06.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.36 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

