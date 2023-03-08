The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.16) price objective on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

The Pebble Group Stock Performance

LON:PEBB opened at GBX 109 ($1.31) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £182.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,180.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 98.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 92.83. The Pebble Group has a one year low of GBX 77.76 ($0.94) and a one year high of GBX 130 ($1.56).

About The Pebble Group

The Pebble Group plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

