The RMR Group’s (RMR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ RMR opened at $28.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The RMR Group

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $250.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,827,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,019,000 after acquiring an additional 104,710 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 970,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 524,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,423,000 after acquiring an additional 23,407 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 402,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to managed equity real estate investment trusts and operators. Its services include RMR Real Estate Services, Asset Management, Acquisitions Criteria, and Development. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.