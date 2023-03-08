Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $7.74, but opened at $8.21. Thoughtworks shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 175,270 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Guo Xiao acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $267,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,616,903.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TWKS. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

Thoughtworks Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 2,061.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

See Also

