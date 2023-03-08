Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Hits New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 1769311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Specifically, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,685.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 342,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,685.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 342,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,903 shares of company stock worth $698,560. 13.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Transocean alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIG shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.91.

Transocean Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.90.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.89 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $148,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165,717 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Transocean by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,021,009 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $141,456,000 after buying an additional 3,322,606 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Transocean by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $83,586,000 after buying an additional 6,925,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Transocean by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,712,990 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $76,210,000 after buying an additional 1,378,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Transocean by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,765,840 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,332,000 after buying an additional 658,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.