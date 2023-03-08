Treatt plc (LON:TET) Insider Philip O’Connor Purchases 6,550 Shares

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) insider Philip O’Connor bought 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 551 ($6.63) per share, for a total transaction of £36,090.50 ($43,398.87).

Treatt Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TET stock opened at GBX 552 ($6.64) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £336.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2,628.57 and a beta of 0.95. Treatt plc has a 52 week low of GBX 503.36 ($6.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,170 ($14.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 610.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 612.87.

Treatt Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a GBX 5.35 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.50. Treatt’s payout ratio is presently 3,809.52%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.38) target price on shares of Treatt in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

