TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTMI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 345.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTMI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $116,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,122.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $617.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.33 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 10.99%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

