UiPath (PATH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

UiPath Stock Performance

UiPath stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. UiPath has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $31.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $664,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,359,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,573,837.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in UiPath by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PATH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

