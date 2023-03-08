VAALCO Energy’s (EGY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.
VAALCO Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:EGY opened at $4.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $8.77.
Institutional Trading of VAALCO Energy
About VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.
