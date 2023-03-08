VAALCO Energy’s (EGY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:EGY opened at $4.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $8.77.

Institutional Trading of VAALCO Energy

About VAALCO Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 618.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 146,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 125,827 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 250,549 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 156,318 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 230,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 85,836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 28,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.