VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 179.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $8,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Deer Park Road Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,075,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,929,000 after acquiring an additional 99,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 263,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 51,867 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.