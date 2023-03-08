Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 50,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 105.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 438,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after acquiring an additional 225,045 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 39.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 117.9% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegro MicroSystems

In other news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $33,768.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,390.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $255,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $33,768.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,390.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,068,500 shares of company stock valued at $191,316,709 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.52. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.