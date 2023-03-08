Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 47,730 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 2,504.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Mizuho raised their target price on JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

JD.com Stock Down 2.8 %

JD.com Company Profile

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $69.43. The firm has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

